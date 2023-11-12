Will Uvis Balinskis Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 12?
Should you wager on Uvis Balinskis to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Balinskis stats and insights
- Balinskis has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Balinskis has no points on the power play.
- Balinskis averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Balinskis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|L 6-4
Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
