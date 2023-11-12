Should you wager on Uvis Balinskis to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Balinskis stats and insights

  • Balinskis has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
  • Balinskis has no points on the power play.
  • Balinskis averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Balinskis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:50 Home W 5-2
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:06 Home W 3-1
10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 3-1
10/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 4-3
10/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:40 Away L 6-4

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

