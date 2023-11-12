Should you wager on Uvis Balinskis to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Balinskis stats and insights

Balinskis has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Balinskis has no points on the power play.

Balinskis averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Balinskis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:50 Home W 5-2 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:06 Home W 3-1 10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 3-1 10/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 4-3 10/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:40 Away L 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.