How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NCAA Women's Soccer schedule today, which includes Columbia squaring off against Rutgers, is sure to please.
Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Rutgers vs Columbia
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.