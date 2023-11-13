The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network.

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACCN
FGCU Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot at a 43.7% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
  • FGCU compiled a 13-8 straight up record in games it shot over 42% from the field.
  • The Panthers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 215th.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 71.3 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up to opponents.
  • FGCU put together a 12-7 record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

  • FGCU put up more points at home (77.8 per game) than away (66.1) last season.
  • At home, the Eagles allowed 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.
  • Beyond the arc, FGCU made fewer trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (38.6%) too.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Indiana L 69-63 Assembly Hall
11/10/2023 Ave Maria W 80-71 Alico Arena
11/13/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
11/17/2023 Missouri State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 UNC Wilmington - Alico Arena

