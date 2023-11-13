FGCU vs. Pittsburgh November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-1) will play the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network.
FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
FGCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)
- Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pittsburgh Rank
|Pittsburgh AVG
|FGCU AVG
|FGCU Rank
|94th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|71.3
|185th
|162nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
