The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-1) will play the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network.

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

FGCU Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)

Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG FGCU AVG FGCU Rank 94th 75.1 Points Scored 71.3 185th 162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 90th 33.2 Rebounds 31.8 178th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 35th 9.0 3pt Made 9.2 25th 105th 14.0 Assists 12.8 193rd 51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.9 84th

