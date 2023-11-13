Monday's contest between the Florida Gators (2-0) and Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) matching up at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 81-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 13.

The Rattlers' most recent contest was a 93-48 loss to Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

Florida A&M vs. Florida Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Florida A&M vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 81, Florida A&M 68

Florida A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rattlers' -348 scoring differential last season (outscored by 12 points per game) was a result of scoring 59 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 71 per outing (317th in college basketball).

In conference play, Florida A&M averaged more points (59.9 per game) than it did overall (59) in 2022-23.

The Rattlers put up more points at home (62.6 per game) than away (56.5) last season.

Florida A&M conceded 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 on the road.

