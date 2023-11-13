Monday's game that pits the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) against the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at Watsco Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 94-60 in favor of Miami (FL), who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Venue: Watsco Center

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 94, Florida International 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-34.7)

Miami (FL) (-34.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Florida International Performance Insights

Florida International scored 73.1 points per game (141st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 75.1 points per contest (314th-ranked).

The Panthers struggled in terms of rebounding last year, ranking 24th-worst in the nation in boards per game (28.3) and sixth-worst in rebounds allowed per game (35.1).

Florida International dished out 12.3 assists per game, which ranked them 237th in the nation.

The Panthers struggled in terms of turnovers last season, ranking 19th-worst in the nation with 14.3 turnovers per game. Conversely, they ranked 15th-best in college basketball with 15.5 forced turnovers per game.

Last season the Panthers drained 6.8 threes per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.6% (267th-ranked) from downtown.

Florida International ceded 8.7 threes per game (332nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.3% (322nd-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Florida International took 64% two-pointers (accounting for 74.7% of the team's buckets) and 36% threes (25.3%).

