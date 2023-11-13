Florida International vs. Miami (FL): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) host the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at Watsco Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the matchup.
Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Coral Gables, Florida
- Venue: Watsco Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Florida International's games hit the over 14 out of 25 times last year.
- The Panthers' record against the spread last season was 15-10-0.
- Florida International (15-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 5.5% more often than Miami (FL) (18-12-0) last season.
Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Miami (FL)
|79.1
|152.2
|71.9
|147
|147.1
|Florida International
|73.1
|152.2
|75.1
|147
|144.5
Additional Florida International Insights & Trends
- The Panthers put up just 1.2 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Hurricanes allowed (71.9).
- Florida International put together a 10-4 ATS record and a 10-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.9 points.
Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Miami (FL)
|18-12-0
|15-18-0
|Florida International
|15-10-0
|14-11-0
Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Miami (FL)
|Florida International
|16-1
|Home Record
|11-7
|7-4
|Away Record
|3-10
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|7-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|83.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.1
|75.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|2-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
