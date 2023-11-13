How to Watch Florida State vs. Central Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Florida State vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Seminoles had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Chippewas' opponents hit.
- Florida State had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Seminoles were the 327th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Chippewas ranked 192nd.
- Last year, the Seminoles put up 69.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 73 the Chippewas allowed.
- Florida State went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 73 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Florida State put up 3.1 more points per game (71.6) than it did away from home (68.5).
- Defensively the Seminoles played better at home last year, giving up 74.2 points per game, compared to 79.4 in road games.
- When playing at home, Florida State made 0.5 fewer treys per game (6.4) than in away games (6.9). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/13/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Ocean Center
