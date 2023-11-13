Florida State vs. Central Michigan November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Florida State vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Florida State vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|Central Michigan AVG
|Central Michigan Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|330th
|76.2
|Points Allowed
|73.0
|264th
|327th
|28.6
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|15.1
|355th
