Florida State vs. Central Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) play at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The game has no set line.
Florida State vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Florida State Betting Records & Stats
- Florida State went 10-17-0 ATS last season.
- Florida State covered less often than Central Michigan last season, sporting an ATS record of 10-17-0, compared to the 12-15-0 mark of the Chippewas.
Florida State vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida State
|69.3
|135
|76.2
|149.2
|143.7
|Central Michigan
|65.7
|135
|73
|149.2
|142.3
Additional Florida State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Seminoles scored only 3.7 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Chippewas allowed (73).
- Florida State went 5-4 against the spread and 7-5 overall last season when scoring more than 73 points.
Florida State vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida State
|10-17-0
|15-14-0
|Central Michigan
|12-15-0
|10-17-0
Florida State vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida State
|Central Michigan
|5-11
|Home Record
|6-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-12
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.7
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.8
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
