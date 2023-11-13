How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) face the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hurricanes had a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.5% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
- Miami (FL) went 19-4 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Hurricanes were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers ranked 335th.
- Last year, the 79.1 points per game the Hurricanes recorded were only 4.0 more points than the Panthers allowed (75.1).
- Miami (FL) went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Miami (FL) performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 83.4 points per game, compared to 75.2 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Hurricanes played worse in home games last season, giving up 72.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Miami (FL) performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|NJIT
|W 101-60
|Watsco Center
|11/10/2023
|UCF
|W 88-72
|Watsco Center
|11/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
