The Florida International Panthers (0-2) go up against the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Watsco Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (FL) vs. Florida International matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Miami (FL) (-21.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Miami (FL) (-21.5) 163.5 -4000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Betting Trends (2022-23)

Miami (FL) went 18-12-0 ATS last season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 33 times last season.

Florida International put together a 15-10-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, 14 of the Panthers' games went over the point total.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Miami (FL)'s national championship odds (+3500) place it 18th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 22nd-best.

Based on its moneyline odds, Miami (FL) has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

