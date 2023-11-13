How to Watch North Florida vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) battle the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (49.9%).
- North Florida went 7-2 when it shot higher than 49.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball. The Ospreys finished 241st.
- Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Ospreys scored were 7.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (83.8).
- When North Florida scored more than 83.8 points last season, it went 9-2.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively North Florida fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 82.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Ospreys surrendered 69.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 84.
- When playing at home, North Florida made 2.3 more treys per game (11.6) than in road games (9.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (41%) compared to away from home (32.7%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|W 92-55
|UNF Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 81-70
|The Buc Dome
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|UNF Arena
