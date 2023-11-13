The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) battle the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

North Florida went 7-2 when it shot higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball. The Ospreys finished 241st.

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Ospreys scored were 7.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (83.8).

When North Florida scored more than 83.8 points last season, it went 9-2.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

Offensively North Florida fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 82.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Ospreys surrendered 69.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 84.

When playing at home, North Florida made 2.3 more treys per game (11.6) than in road games (9.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (41%) compared to away from home (32.7%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule