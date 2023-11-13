Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Santa Rosa County, Florida today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pensacola Catholic HS at Jay High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Jay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Rosa Christian School at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Navarre High School at Central High School - Milton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.