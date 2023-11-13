The South Florida Bulls (2-0) battle the Grambling Tigers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida vs. Grambling 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up just 3.9 fewer points per game last year (56.1) than the Bulls gave up (60.0).

Grambling went 10-14 last season when giving up fewer than 70.1 points.

Last year, the Bulls scored 7.6 more points per game (70.1) than the Tigers gave up (62.5).

South Florida had a 24-2 record last season when putting up more than 62.5 points.

The Bulls made 41.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

The Tigers' 32.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.0 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

South Florida Schedule