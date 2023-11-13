Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Volusia County, Florida. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at New Smyrna Beach High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 13
- Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zarephath Academy at Warner Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 13
- Location: South Daytona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Smyrna Beach High School at DME Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
