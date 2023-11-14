AAC teams will hit the court across four games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Nicholls Colonels taking on the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum.

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Nicholls Colonels at SMU Mustangs 12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) East Carolina Pirates at VCU Rams 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers 6:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Prairie View A&M Panthers at Tulane Green Wave 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

