Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Alachua County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian School at St Patrick Interparish School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
