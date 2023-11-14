Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 14?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barkov stats and insights
- Barkov has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Barkov's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:31
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|18:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:21
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:23
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|19:28
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.