The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

  • Barkov has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Barkov's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:31 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:48 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:41 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:23 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:12 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 19:28 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:08 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

