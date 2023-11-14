Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be among those in action Tuesday when his Florida Panthers meet the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Barkov in that upcoming Panthers-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus this season, in 19:00 per game on the ice, is +12.

Barkov has a goal in five games this year through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 13 games this season, Barkov has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Barkov has an assist in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Barkov has an implied probability of 70.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barkov Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 66 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-48).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 13 Games 3 14 Points 1 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.