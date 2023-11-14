Anton Lundell and the Florida Panthers will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at SAP Center at San Jose. Fancy a bet on Lundell? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anton Lundell vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Lundell has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Lundell has scored a goal in one of 14 games this season.

Despite recording points in six of 14 games this season, Lundell has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In five of 14 games this year, Lundell has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Lundell's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lundell has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lundell Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 66 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -48 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 6 Points 4 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.