Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Brevard County, Florida, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Brevard County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
TBD at Melbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Titusville High School at South Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bushnell, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Catholic High School at Holy Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Ocala, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
