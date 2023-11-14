Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Broward County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Broward High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sagemont High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miramar High School at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pembroke Pines Charter High School at Mater Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
