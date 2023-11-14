Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 14?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Carter Verhaeghe a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- Verhaeghe has scored in six of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play, Verhaeghe has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Verhaeghe averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 66 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.
Verhaeghe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:48
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|18:19
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Home
|L 5-3
Panthers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
