The Florida Panthers, Carter Verhaeghe included, will play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Verhaeghe intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 18:04 on the ice per game.

Verhaeghe has a goal in six of 14 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Verhaeghe has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Verhaeghe has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-48).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 10 Points 3 6 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

