On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Florida Panthers square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Dmitry Kulikov going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

Kulikov is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (one shot).

Kulikov has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:33 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:59 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 18:48 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 3-1 10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:44 Home L 5-3

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.