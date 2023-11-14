Duncan Robinson and his Miami Heat teammates take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Robinson, in his most recent showing, had 26 points and four assists in a 118-113 win over the Spurs.

In this piece we'll examine Robinson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (+100)

Over 15.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Over 2.5 (-145) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Over 2.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets allowed 117.2 points per game last season, 22nd in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets gave up 46.2 rebounds per game last season, 29th in the league in that category.

The Hornets allowed 25.9 assists per game last year (19th in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Hornets were ranked 12th in the NBA last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 11/12/2022 23 5 1 2 0 0 1 11/10/2022 23 14 0 1 2 0 0

