The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Luostarinen stats and insights

Luostarinen is yet to score through 14 games this season.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 66 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Luostarinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:52 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:25 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:14 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 3-1 10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 5-3

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

