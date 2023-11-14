Will Eetu Luostarinen Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 14?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Luostarinen stats and insights
- Luostarinen is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 66 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.
Luostarinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Home
|L 5-3
Panthers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
