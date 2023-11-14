The Florida Panthers, Eetu Luostarinen included, will face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Luostarinen in that upcoming Panthers-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Luostarinen has averaged 16:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Luostarinen has yet to score a goal this year through 14 games played.

In two of 14 games this season, Luostarinen has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Luostarinen has had an assist twice this year in 14 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Luostarinen hits the over on his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Luostarinen has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 66 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -48 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 2 Points 3 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

