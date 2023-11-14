Can we anticipate Evan Rodrigues lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

  • Rodrigues has scored in two of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Rodrigues averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are conceding 66 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 14:04 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:01 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:39 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:08 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:45 Home W 3-1
10/21/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 16:54 Home L 5-3

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

