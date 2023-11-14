Evan Rodrigues and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. If you'd like to wager on Rodrigues' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues' plus-minus rating this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is +10.

Rodrigues has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

Rodrigues has a point in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Rodrigues has an assist in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 66 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-48) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 4 13 Points 3 3 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

