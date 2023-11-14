The Florida Gators (1-1) square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Florida A&M vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network+

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • The Rattlers shot 38.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 41.5% the Gators' opponents shot last season.
  • Florida A&M put together a 4-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gators finished 278th.
  • The Rattlers averaged 10.0 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Gators gave up (68.6).
  • When it scored more than 68.6 points last season, Florida A&M went 4-1.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Florida A&M scored 2.4 more points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (57.7).
  • The Rattlers conceded 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer 3-pointers away (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) as well.

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Creighton L 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/9/2023 @ Nebraska L 81-54 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/14/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 Oregon - Al Lawson Center
11/29/2023 Albany State (GA) - Al Lawson Center

