The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • Florida Atlantic had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.
  • The Eagles ranked 349th in rebounding in college basketball, the Owls finished 13th.
  • Last year, the Owls recorded just three fewer points per game (77.8) than the Eagles gave up (80.8).
  • When Florida Atlantic put up more than 80.8 points last season, it went 13-0.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Florida Atlantic fared better at home last year, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than away from home (67.5).
  • Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% in away games.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Loyola Chicago W 75-62 Wintrust Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan - FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant - FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

