How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 349th in rebounding in college basketball, the Owls finished 13th.
- Last year, the Owls recorded just three fewer points per game (77.8) than the Eagles gave up (80.8).
- When Florida Atlantic put up more than 80.8 points last season, it went 13-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Florida Atlantic fared better at home last year, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than away from home (67.5).
- Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 75-62
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.