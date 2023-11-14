The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

Florida Atlantic had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 349th in rebounding in college basketball, the Owls finished 13th.

Last year, the Owls recorded just three fewer points per game (77.8) than the Eagles gave up (80.8).

When Florida Atlantic put up more than 80.8 points last season, it went 13-0.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Florida Atlantic fared better at home last year, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than away from home (67.5).

Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% in away games.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule