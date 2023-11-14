The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-26.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic went 23-11-0 ATS last season.

Owls games hit the over 19 out of 34 times last season.

Eastern Michigan put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last year.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (65th).

The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

