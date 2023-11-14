The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-26.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic went 23-11-0 ATS last season.
  • Owls games hit the over 19 out of 34 times last season.
  • Eastern Michigan put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last year.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (65th).
  • The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.