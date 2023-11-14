Tuesday's game between the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) squaring off at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 83-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida Atlantic, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no line set.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 83, Eastern Michigan 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-27.3)

Florida Atlantic (-27.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

Florida Atlantic put up 77.8 points per game and allowed 65.3 last year, making them 39th in college basketball offensively and 46th on defense.

Last season, the Owls were 13th-best in the country in rebounds (35.9 per game) and 106th in rebounds allowed (30.1).

Last season Florida Atlantic was ranked 81st in college basketball in assists with 14.4 per game.

Last season, the Owls were 14th-best in the country in 3-point makes (9.6 per game), and they ranked No. 53 in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Florida Atlantic gave up 6.6 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 100th and 88th, respectively, in college basketball.

Florida Atlantic took 56% of its shots from inside the arc, and 44% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 65.4% of Florida Atlantic's buckets were 2-pointers, and 34.6% were 3-pointers.

