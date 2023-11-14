The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) meet at FAU Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic went 23-11-0 ATS last season.

Florida Atlantic (23-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 67.6% of the time, 22.8% more often than Eastern Michigan (13-16-0) last season.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 77.8 150 65.3 146.1 141.6 Eastern Michigan 72.2 150 80.8 146.1 151.2

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls recorded were just three fewer points than the Eagles allowed (80.8).

When Florida Atlantic scored more than 80.8 points last season, it went 8-3 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 23-11-0 19-15-0 Eastern Michigan 13-16-0 13-16-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Eastern Michigan 17-0 Home Record 6-7 11-3 Away Record 2-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

