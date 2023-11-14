Tuesday's contest at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has the Florida Gators (1-1) squaring off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 100-51 win as our model heavily favors Florida.

The matchup has no line set.

Florida vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 100, Florida A&M 51

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-49.4)

Florida (-49.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Florida Performance Insights

On offense, Florida was the 186th-ranked squad in the country (71.2 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 132nd (68.6 points allowed per game).

The Gators were 171st in college basketball in rebounds per game (31.9) and 10th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.9) last season.

Last season Florida was ranked 249th in the nation in assists with 12.2 per game.

At 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc last season, the Gators were 256th and 320th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Florida was the 23rd-best team in the country in 3-pointers conceded (5.8 per game) and 58th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.6%) last year.

Florida took 36.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 63.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.5% of Florida's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.5% were 2-pointers.

