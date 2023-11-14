In the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Gustav Forsling to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Forsling stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Forsling averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 66 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:09 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:08 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:34 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:50 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 27:15 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 26:46 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:35 Home W 3-1 10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:17 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.