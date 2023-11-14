Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Looking to bet on Forsling's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Gustav Forsling vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling has averaged 24:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Forsling has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 14 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In five of 14 games this season, Forsling has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Forsling has an assist in three of 14 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Forsling goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Forsling has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Forsling Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 66 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-48).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.