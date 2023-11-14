The Miami Heat (6-4) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Heat vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 117 - Hornets 113

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Heat (- 3.5)

Heat (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-4.1)

Heat (-4.1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.5

The Hornets (4-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 4.4% more often than the Heat (4-6-0) this season.

Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Charlotte covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 80% of the time.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Miami does it less often (40% of the time) than Charlotte (77.8%).

The Heat have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season while the Hornets have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-4).

Heat Performance Insights

While the Heat rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 109.5 (fifth-worst), they rank ninth in the league with 110.3 points allowed per contest.

With 42.6 boards per game, Miami ranks 22nd in the NBA. It allows 45.2 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Heat rank 14th in the league in assists, putting up 25.5 per game.

Miami is averaging 13.7 turnovers per game this season (13th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.5 turnovers per game (second-best).

With a 37.4% three-point percentage this season, the Heat rank fifth-best in the NBA. They rank 17th in the league by making 12.2 three-pointers per contest.

