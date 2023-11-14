The Charlotte Hornets (3-6) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Heat vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -3.5 224.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In five of 10 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to total more than 224.5 points.

Miami has an average point total of 219.8 in its matchups this year, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Heat are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Miami has won five out of the six games in which it has been favored.

Miami has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Heat have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Heat vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 5 50% 109.5 225.6 110.3 233.4 221 Hornets 8 88.9% 116.1 225.6 123.1 233.4 232.5

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering zero times in four home games, and four times in six road games.

The Heat put up 13.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Hornets allow (123.1).

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Heat and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 4-6 0-3 4-6 Hornets 4-5 4-1 7-2

Heat vs. Hornets Point Insights

Heat Hornets 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.1 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 110.3 Points Allowed (PG) 123.1 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 3-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

