The Miami Heat (6-4) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report, including Tyler Herro, heading into a Tuesday, November 14 game against the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) at Spectrum Center, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Heat won their most recent game 118-113 against the Spurs on Sunday. In the Heat's win, Duncan Robinson led the team with 26 points (adding five rebounds and four assists).

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Caleb Martin SF Out Knee 2 3 1 Kyle Lowry PG Out Rest 5.3 4.7 4.7 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22 4.3 4.3

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Terry Rozier: Out (Groin), Brandon Miller: Questionable (Ankle), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSUN

