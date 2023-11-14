The Miami Heat (6-4) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) after winning three straight road games.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Hornets allow to opponents.

The Heat are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 13th.

The Heat record 109.5 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 123.1 the Hornets allow.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have been worse in home games this year, averaging 109.3 points per game, compared to 109.7 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, Miami is surrendering 108 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 111.8.

At home, the Heat are averaging 1.2 fewer treys per game (11.5) than in away games (12.7). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in away games (37.6%).

Heat Injuries