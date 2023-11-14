Bookmakers have set player props for LaMelo Ball and others when the Miami Heat visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Get Herro gear at Fanatics!

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +180)

Tuesday's over/under for Jimmy Butler is 22.5. That's 6.0 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of nine is 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

Butler's assists average -- 3.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

He has hit zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -204)

Kyle Lowry's 5.3 points per game are 5.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).

Lowry's assist average -- 4.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Tuesday's over/under (5.5).

Lowry averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 8.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -120)

Ball's 14.3 points per game are 11.2 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Ball averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.