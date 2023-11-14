Jimmy Butler is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) match up with the Miami Heat (6-4) at Spectrum Center.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hornets

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat defeated the Spurs on Sunday, 118-113. Duncan Robinson scored a team-high 26 points (and added four assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Duncan Robinson 26 5 4 0 1 4 Bam Adebayo 24 11 6 3 0 0 Jimmy Butler 19 6 4 0 1 1

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro gives the Heat 22 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Butler contributes with 16.5 points per game, plus 9 boards and 3.5 assists.

Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Kevin Love averages 11 points, 9.5 boards and 2 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

The Heat get 10.7 points per game from Robinson, plus 2 boards and 0.7 assists.

