High school basketball is happening today in Hernando County, Florida, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Middleton High School at Nature Coast Tech High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14

6:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Weeki Wachee High School