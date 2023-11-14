How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- Last season, the Dolphins had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.
- Jacksonville had an 11-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 156th.
- Last year, the Dolphins put up 63.3 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 66.7 the Eagles allowed.
- Jacksonville had an 8-2 record last season when putting up more than 66.7 points.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- Jacksonville posted 66 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 61.2 points per contest.
- The Dolphins ceded 57.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (66.6).
- At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than away from home (6.9). It had an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (34%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Johnson (FL)
|W 113-46
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/14/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
