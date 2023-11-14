Tuesday's contest at Swisher Gymnasium has the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) matching up with the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on November 14. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 win for Jacksonville, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 73, Georgia Southern 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-9.8)

Jacksonville (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Jacksonville Performance Insights

Jacksonville was the 14th-worst squad in the nation in points scored (63.3 per game) but 18th-best in points allowed (62.6) last year.

Last year, the Dolphins were 248th in the nation in rebounds (30.7 per game) and 10th-best in rebounds allowed (27).

Jacksonville was 179th in the nation in assists (13 per game) last season.

Last year, the Dolphins were 229th in the country in 3-point makes (6.9 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34%).

Giving up 8.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 32% from beyond the arc last season, Jacksonville was 300th and 73rd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Dolphins took 61.3% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.7% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 70.8% of the Dolphins' baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.2% were 3-pointers.

