The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) meet the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)

Kevion Nolan: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville Rank Jacksonville AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 345th 63.3 Points Scored 68.4 266th 18th 62.6 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 248th 30.7 Rebounds 32.1 156th 325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 6.3 288th 179th 13 Assists 10.4 346th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

