Jimmy Butler could make a big impact for the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

In his previous game, a 118-113 win against the Spurs, Butler tallied 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Butler, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-108)

Over 22.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Over 5.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+182)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.2 points per game last year made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last season, giving up 46.2 per game.

Conceding an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the league.

On defense, the Hornets conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 33 28 3 6 0 0 1 1/29/2023 33 28 7 2 0 0 3 11/12/2022 31 20 7 8 1 0 1 11/10/2022 42 35 10 8 0 0 2

